Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Sets New 12-Month High at $365.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 365 ($4.58) and last traded at GBX 353.50 ($4.43), with a volume of 2203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.50 ($4.43).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Chemring Group Price Performance

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 308.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £963.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.07), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,301.24). In other news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.07), for a total value of £28,957.50 ($36,301.24). Also, insider Michael Ord sold 175,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.36), for a total transaction of £610,945.32 ($765,883.57). Insiders have sold 273,075 shares of company stock worth $93,768,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

Featured Stories

