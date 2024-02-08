Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.1 %

CVR stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.14.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

