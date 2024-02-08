Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $3,016.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,650.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,438.41.

CMG opened at $2,663.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,310.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,072.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,908 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after buying an additional 42,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

