Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.14.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $89.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,871,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

