Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.14.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,871,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 education stocks breaking out on a hiring spree
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- e.l.f. Beauty on a shelf; a good time to buy
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.