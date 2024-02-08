Citigroup Lowers ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Sell

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

