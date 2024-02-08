Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by Argus

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,970,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,037,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 334,739 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 312,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

