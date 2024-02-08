Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $512.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.39. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 793,605 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

