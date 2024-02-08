Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Societe Generale restated a sell rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

