Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

