Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper Sells 2,870 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) Director David W. Kemper sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $145,824.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,181,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,057,115.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CBSH stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.



Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

