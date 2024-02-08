Comparing Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) & Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) and Collective Audience (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Exponent and Collective Audience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 18.69% 28.49% 16.58% Collective Audience N/A N/A -13.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exponent and Collective Audience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $536.77 million 7.26 $100.34 million $1.95 39.49 Collective Audience $20.24 million 0.55 -$2.50 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Collective Audience.

Exponent has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collective Audience has a beta of -1.59, meaning that its stock price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of Collective Audience shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Exponent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of Collective Audience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exponent and Collective Audience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Collective Audience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exponent presently has a consensus price target of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. Given Exponent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Collective Audience.

Summary

Exponent beats Collective Audience on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience, Inc. provides e-commerce and digital consumer acquisition solutions in the United States. Its digital marketing business enables brands and agencies to advertise across digital media and connected TV platforms. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Collective Audience, Inc. is a subsidiary of Logiq, Inc.

