Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 67.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

