Contrasting Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $383.47 million 8.51 -$29.27 million ($0.06) -944.83 Dynatronics $40.61 million 0.08 -$4.97 million ($1.38) -0.49

This table compares Inari Medical and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dynatronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -0.59% -0.64% -0.53% Dynatronics -12.66% -46.68% -14.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inari Medical and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 5 0 2.83 Dynatronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Inari Medical presently has a consensus price target of $81.29, indicating a potential upside of 43.39%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.80, indicating a potential upside of 461.30%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Dynatronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Dynatronics

(Get Free Report)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. It also offers physical therapy and rehabilitation products, which include therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes; and power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and retail distributors and equipment manufacturers. It also exports its products in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

