CRH (LON:CRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,792.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,792 ($72.61) and last traded at GBX 5,748 ($72.06), with a volume of 879404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,758 ($72.18).

CRH Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The company has a market cap of £40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,920.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,366.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,857.89.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.25. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 3,453.95%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

