Critical Comparison: FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FiscalNote and Nuvei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 1 4 0 2.80 Nuvei 0 3 14 0 2.82

FiscalNote presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 337.06%. Nuvei has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.97%. Given FiscalNote’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Nuvei.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million 1.62 -$218.26 million ($0.80) -1.79 Nuvei $843.32 million 4.29 $56.73 million ($0.08) -324.88

This table compares FiscalNote and Nuvei’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FiscalNote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -97.67% -89.16% -24.28% Nuvei -1.07% 6.47% 3.00%

Summary

Nuvei beats FiscalNote on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method. The company's solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. It sells and distributes its solutions through direct sales, indirect sales for small-and-medium sized businesses, and eCommerce resellers. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

