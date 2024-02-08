Crown (NYSE:CCK) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

Crown Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after acquiring an additional 350,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,109,000 after acquiring an additional 298,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

