Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Raised to $272.00 at TD Cowen

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.67.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

CMI opened at $248.06 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

