Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.14.
Several analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dana by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
