David Cicurel Buys 2 Shares of Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) insider David Cicurel purchased 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,615 ($120.53) per share, for a total transaction of £192.30 ($241.07).

LON JDG opened at GBX 9,620 ($120.60) on Thursday. Judges Scientific plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,300 ($91.51) and a fifty-two week high of £103.50 ($129.75). The stock has a market cap of £636.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,343.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,373.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,000.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.17.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

