David Latin Purchases 117,255 Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider David Latin acquired 117,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £215,749.20 ($270,464.08).
Serica Energy Price Performance
SQZ stock opened at GBX 187.40 ($2.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £733.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. Serica Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 176.60 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.77 ($3.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.11.
About Serica Energy
