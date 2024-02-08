David Latin Purchases 117,255 Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider David Latin acquired 117,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £215,749.20 ($270,464.08).

SQZ stock opened at GBX 187.40 ($2.35) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £733.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. Serica Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 176.60 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.77 ($3.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 216.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 230.11.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

