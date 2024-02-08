Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of APPS opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $510.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.69.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

