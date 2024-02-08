discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.60) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
