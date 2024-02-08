DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $53.21, but opened at $49.86. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. DocuSign shares last traded at $50.18, with a volume of 2,803,620 shares.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DocuSign by 256.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $99,841,000. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 72.5% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 205.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

