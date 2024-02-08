Don Robert Acquires 3,400 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Don Robert acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($20.45) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($69,517.36).

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,709 ($21.42) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,525.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,487.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4,882.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,252 ($15.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,000 ($37.61).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.49).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.