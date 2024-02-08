Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 28.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Up 0.8 %

DCI stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.