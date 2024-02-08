Dora Factory (new) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $348,751.11 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a market capitalization of $105.41 million and $348,751.11 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dora Factory (new) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.19284741 USD and is up 15.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $344,073.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dora Factory (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dora Factory (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.