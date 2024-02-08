Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

DNB stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -182.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

