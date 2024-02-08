DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Mizuho

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,712,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

