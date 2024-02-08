e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.42.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.45. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $67.59 and a 52-week high of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

