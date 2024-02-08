Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

