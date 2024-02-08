easyJet plc (ESYJY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 27th

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

easyJet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ESYJY shares. Barclays raised shares of easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

