easyJet’s (EZJ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($8.78) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.50% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.27) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.33) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 570 ($7.15).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 566.80 ($7.11) on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 510.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 451.92.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($63,557.73). Insiders have bought a total of 10,099 shares of company stock worth $5,115,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

