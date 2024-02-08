Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.80.

NYSE:EPC opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 883,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,649,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,134.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after buying an additional 486,988 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

