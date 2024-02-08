Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

EPC opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

