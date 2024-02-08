Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Mizuho

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.