Elena Gomez Sells 1,326 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,326 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $24,822.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Elena Gomez sold 11,650 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $202,593.50.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. Toast’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3.7% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

