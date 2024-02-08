Enbridge (ENB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

