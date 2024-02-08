Endeavor Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 37,759 put options on the company. This is an increase of 149% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,191 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $1,274,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 52,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,855. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after acquiring an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDR

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.