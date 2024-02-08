Energy Transfer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,434,833 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,691% compared to the average volume of 37,846 call options.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

