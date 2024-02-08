Energy Transfer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,434,833 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,691% compared to the average volume of 37,846 call options.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
NYSE:ET opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.64.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.
Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.