Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Enthusiast Gaming from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered Enthusiast Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

About Enthusiast Gaming

Shares of CVE EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85.

(Get Free Report)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.