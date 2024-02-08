Envista (NYSE:NVST) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Envista has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69.

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley purchased 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

