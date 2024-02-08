Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Envista from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NVST opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.39. Envista has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

