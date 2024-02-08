Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

