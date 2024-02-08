Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equitable by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equitable by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equitable

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,845 shares of company stock worth $4,989,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.