Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LCI Industries’ FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for LCI Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for LCI Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LCII. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $959.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.50%.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

