Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $10.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.56. The consensus estimate for American Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $10.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.81 EPS.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Stock Up 2.2 %

AFG stock opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.