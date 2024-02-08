Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.28). The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.69% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,646,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after acquiring an additional 405,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $35,234.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

