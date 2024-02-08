Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 66.4% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 59,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,032.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 131,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETRN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

