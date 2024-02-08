ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE:ESE opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.57. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

