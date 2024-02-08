Financial Analysis: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and Definitive Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A Definitive Healthcare 0 7 3 0 2.30

Definitive Healthcare has a consensus target price of $11.61, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A C$0.56 67.40 Definitive Healthcare $222.65 million 4.48 -$7.22 million ($1.62) -5.30

This table compares CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and Definitive Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Definitive Healthcare -73.75% 0.50% 0.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions. Its Pharmacy Information Systems segment develop and sell administrative and billing related software applications, which includes procuring and shipping, managing and controlling inventory, planning, performing, and monitoring retail activities for pharmacies. Hospital Information Systems segment develop and sells of clinical and administrative solutions for inpatient sector; healthcare services to acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, welfare institutions, multi-location hospital networks, healthcare regions, regional care organizations, medical laboratories, and radiologists. The Consumer & Health Management Information Systems segment provides software interfaces for data exchange, portals for retrieving data from the German outpatient healthcare market, medical decision support tools, medication and treatment databases for healthcare service providers, solutions for the insurance industry, and digital healthcare applications, consumer portals, and mobile apps; and operates telematics infrastructure business, which offers secure links, as well as security solutions for service providers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Koblenz, Germany.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing firms and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

